Bukit Merah residents complain after blocks painted red, Town Council repaints some walls

Bukit Merah resident says paint on blocks makes his kitchen glow bright red

Though their blocks were repainted just a few months ago, some Bukit Merah residents have already complained about the new colour scheme.

One of them said he felt “uncomfortable” over the new bright red colour of his block, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Bukit Merah kitchen gets ‘red glow’ in the afternoon

Blocks 12 to 14 of Jalan Bukit Merah were observed to have been painted in different shades of red, ranging from a dark maroon on the lower floors to a light pink on the higher floors.

But 59-year-old photographer Mr Wen (transliterated from Mandarin), who has lived in the estate for 20 years, described the colour scheme as “visually uncomfortable”.

He said the glare reflected off the walls gives his kitchen a “red glow” in the afternoon, causing him discomfort.

He added:

To be frank, it looks like a red-light district!

Bukit Merah residents voted for red blocks

Mr Wen said he preferred the previous colour scheme of the blocks, which was blue.

When asked to vote on a new colour scheme before the recent repainting, he had voted for a neutral tone.

However, the poll results were unexpected, with the majority of residents voting for the current bright red colours.

Some walls repainted after complaints

After Mr Wen complained to the Town Council, the wall to the right of his kitchen was painted white.

However, the glare persisted as the wall on the left was still red.

It was resolved only after the left-side wall was painted pink, he said.

To his knowledge, he was not the only resident who complained, he added.

Other residents who had raised the issue with the Town Council also had the walls outside their units repainted a lighter colour.

But only the walls outside the units of those who complained were repainted, not the whole block.

Some residents have no problem with red blocks

Some residents told the Chinese daily that they had no objection to the red colour.

70-year-old Madam Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), who has lived there for 30 years, said she did not vote on the colour but had no issue with it.

Many residents voted for red as it corresponded with the name of the neighbourhood, which is also known as “Redhill”, she added.

Some of them also hoped that the colour would boost their property prices.

Bukit Merah blocks traditionally painted red to reflect history: Town Council

In response to Shin Min’s queries, a spokesman for Tanjong Pagar Town Council (TPTC) said there used to be brick factories in the area, hence the blocks were traditionally painted red to reflect this historical background.

Most residents also voted for the colour before the blocks underwent Repairs & Redecoration (R&R) works.

Over the past few months, TPTC had received feedback that the shade of red was too bright and that it reflected light into homes.

Thus, it worked with contractors to incorporate more white surfaces into the colour scheme.

So far, no further feedback has been received over these mitigation measures, the spokesperson noted, with residents apparently “adapting well” to the new look.

Tiong Bahru residents previously complained over purple blocks

This is not the first time that residents have had strong opinions over the colour of their blocks.

Earlier this year, residents of a cluster of blocks in Tiong Bahru expressed dismay after their blocks were painted purple.

In that incident, they were also irked by the fact that they were not asked to vote on the colour scheme.

After the Residents’ Committee (RC) eventually launched a poll, the majority of residents voted for “classic taupe”.

