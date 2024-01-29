Redditor Claims To Get S$2.20 Cai Png With Chicken Drumstick & Veggies In Bukit Panjang

Redditor Finds Cai Png With Chicken & Veggies For S$2.20 In Bukit Panjang

Accounts of steeply-priced cai png or economy rice have become increasingly common in recent months.

So when someone took to the SingaporeRaw subreddit to claim that they got a decent cai png meal comprising two types of vegetables, a chicken drumstick, and some curry sauce for S$2.20, tongues understandably started wagging.

Many began asking where the OP got the meal, to which they replied “Bukit Panjang Community Club (CC)”.

Cai png likely from Bukit Panjang CC kopitiam

On Saturday (27 Jan), Reddit user u/gragunov44 caused quite a stir online after posting a picture of their cai png, which they claimed they got for just S$2.20.

The dish had a good variety of toppings, including a fried chicken drumstick, tofu, bitter gourd, lettuce, and curry sauce.

Each side dish came in decent portions too. A second picture showed the stall from which the OP bought the meal.

Judging by the exterior, the stall appears to be located at the kopitiam or coffee shop at Bukit Panjang CC.

If you’d like to locate the stall, consider visiting Bukit Panjang CC soon at this address:



Bukit Panjang Community Club

Address: 8 Pending Rd, Singapore 678295

Nearest LRT station: Pending

Redditors say dish looks better than SAF cookhouse food

The cai png and its price caught the attention of fellow Redditors, many of whom felt it was much cheaper and looked better than similar dishes from other places in Singapore.

One user claims they have been paying between S$4.80 and S$5.50 for cai png with one egg, one type of meat, and one type of vegetable from a stall in the West.

Another said the OP’s cai png looks much more appetising and nutritious than meals served at the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) cookhouses.

Similarly, a Redditor said that S$2.2o could only get them one chicken wing at the kopitiam opposite their house. However, they did not state which area they live in.

Someone then replied to their comment saying that S$2.20 is only “a few cents shy” of a kopi peng or iced coffee in many other places.

The relatively low price of the cai png led some to wonder how it was possible, with one pointing out that selling cai png at this price point would only allow the hawker to break even.

A user then responded by guessing that the rent for the stall could be low.

