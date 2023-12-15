Customer Shocked By S$8.40 Cai Png From Koufu SGH, Food Operator Investigating

SGH S$8.40 Cai Png Causes Online Complaint, Koufu Investigating

Since reopening in August, the Koufu outlet in SGH has come under flak on several instances, mainly over exorbitant food prices.

Another such case recently surfaced when a Facebook user shared how shocked he felt after ordering a packet of cai png that allegedly cost S$8.40.

Koufu has commented on the case, saying that they are investigating the case.

User complains about S$8.40 cai png from SGH Koufu

On Thursday (14 Dec), a user took to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group to share about the negative experience.

In the post, the Facebook user alleged that he and his helper visited a family member in SGH on 14 Dec. The helper later bought a packet of cai png from the Koufu food court there.

Shockingly, the man found that the packet of rice cost S$8.40, as evidenced by the receipt.

According to the post, his helper ordered a meat dish, a vegetable dish, and four pieces of “sotong rings”.

The user called the price “totally absurd”, especially at a hospital where they serve patients and the public.

He also criticised the lack of price breakdown on the receipt.

“And the taste was only so-so,” the upset man added.

Koufu investigating incident

The OP wasn’t the only person who found the cai png pricey. This netizen even called it a “ripoff”, lamenting that food prices in Singapore are getting more and more expensive.

Another commenter, however, called the S$8.40 price tag the new normal for food courts. They also claimed that dining places throw in numerous extra charges for things such as takeaway containers or adding an egg.

It is unclear if the cai png stall at SGH Koufu does these as the receipt has no price breakdown.

Two netizens concurred that the high price likely came from the squid, with one saying they didn’t dare order seafood at any cai png stalls due to how costly they potentially are.

Koufu responded in the comments, claiming they’re currently investigating the incident.

MS News has reached out to Koufu for a statement and will update the article when they get back.

This isn’t the first complaint concerning food prices at SGH Koufu.

In October, a customer was charged S$8 for vegetarian bee hoon.

Koufu apologised to the patron and alleged that they had “taken steps to review the menu pricing” of the vegetarian stall.

In the same month, a customer lodged a complaint after a hash brown he ordered at a nasi padang stall was charged as “fish fillet”.

Featured image adapted from COMPLAINT SINGAPORE and Singapore General Hospital on Facebook.