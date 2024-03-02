Bukit Panjang residents enjoy S$1 deal every month till Feb 2025, includes bento & kopi sets

Bukit Panjang residents enjoy S$1 deal from now till Feb 2025

On 2 Mar, the Bukit Panjang Dollar Deal initiative was launched at Bukit Panjang Community Club (CC).

Under the initiative, residents can purchase tickets to redeem items such as set meals and vegetable packets.

Different items will be on offer for each month of the year-long initiative.

These include a bento set with free vegetable soup in March and a bakery and kopi set in December.

Bukit Panjang MP Mr Liang Eng Hwa said the initiative was to mitigate the rising cost of living for families and seniors, some of whom may not have an income if they are unemployed.

S$1 deal for residents launched at Bukit Panjang CC

According to The Straits Times (ST), the year-long initiative was launched on 2 Mar, which allows residents to use the S$1 tickets they purchased to redeem different items for each month until February 2025.

This month, they can redeem a bento set consisting of free vegetable soup, chicken, and sausages.

About 5,000 residents bought the tickets for the bento sets, reported ST.

Bukit Panjang grassroots organisations had teamed up with 24 community partners including religious organisations and coffeeshops to introduce the deals.

The initiative, ending in February 2025, involves the organisations taking turns to host each month’s deal event. Residents can redeem the food and grocery items at these venues.

A few of the participating merchants, such as coffeeshops, will be offering S$1 drink sets at their premises as well.

Steps to redeem deals

The steps to purchasing the tickets are as follows:

Bring the invitation flyer to the nearest residents’ committee centre

Purchase the ticket from the residents’ committee centre

Bring the ticket to the event at Bukit Panjang CC to redeem each month’s item

The following items will be available for redemption for each upcoming month:

The grassroots organisations received S$500,000 from the North West Support Grant to launch the initiative, reported ST.

To get the ball rolling, they also used grassroots funding and donations.

These funds have allowed the organisations to offer around 100,000 meal sets or food packs for just S$1.

