Driver In Bukit Panjang Arrested For Drink Driving

Motorists may sometimes act out in an unruly manner, causing a disturbance in a peaceful neighbourhood. When this occurs, our local authorities are summoned to the scene to rectify the issue swiftly and calmly.

This was the case in Bukit Panjang, where a driver was allegedly caught drink driving in Petir Road.

When stopped by eight police officers, the driver verbally assaulted them.

Thankfully, the Bukit Panjang officers managed to control the situation. They negotiated the driver down and escorted him to their vehicle.

Bukit Panjang driver engaged in drink driving

On 10 Apr, a netizen uploaded a video of a driver, who was reportedly drunk in Bukit Panjang, to Traffics Accident.SG.

He allegedly drove a White Porsche down Petir Road while under the influence. Eight police officers then stopped him in his tracks to question him.

Source

During their conversation, the driver grew visibly agitated.

He shouted at the officers and exhibited aggressive behaviour, approaching one of them in a provoking manner.

Source

At this point, two of the officers restrained him, prompting the driver to calm down significantly.

Source

A third officer is witnessed calmly talking to the driver, who presumably responded with more composure than before.

Source

The three-minute video ends with the officers arresting the driver and leading him to a police vehicle.

Source

Commenters slam behaviour and praise officers

Netizens have slammed the driver’s actions in the comments, as driving under the influence is dangerous for fellow road users.

Source

The driver’s initial refusal to cooperate with authorities has also been called out. Disrespecting officers who are just fulfilling their duty reflects poorly on the part of this driver.

On the other hand, commenters praised our local authorities for a job well done.

Source

Source

Driving under the influence is a punishable offence in Singapore. First-time offenders are liable to a fine between S$2,000 and S$10,000, and a maximum of one year’s jail.

Repeat offenders will face a fine between S$5,000 and S$20,000 as well as up to 2 years’ jail.

Those found guilty are also disqualified from holding a driver’s license for at least two years, five for repeat offenders.

Call a cab if you’re drinking

We applaud these officers for their swift and steady response in handling the driver. The situation could have grown worse but was thankfully mitigated with their actions.

Alcohol and other vices numb our senses and slow our reflexes. As such, driving under these influences endangers our fellow motorists and has led to numerous severe accidents before.

Be considerate to other road users and refrain from drinking if you plan to drive. Call a cab instead — it may be tough on your wallet, but doing otherwise will cause a heavier burden on your finances.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Traffics accident.SG on Facebook.