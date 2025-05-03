GE2025: PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa retains Bukit Panjang SMC in rematch against SDP chairman Paul Tambyah

PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa wins 61% of votes in Bukit Panjang SMC

The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Liang Eng Hwa has won Bukit Panjang SMC in his one-on-one rematch against the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Paul Tambyah.

Mr Liang garnered 61.41% of the votes — an increase of 7.7% from his results in the 2020 General Election (GE2020).

Fierce election opponents who share cordial relationship

Mr Liang and Prof Tambyah had crossed swords on two occasions before the 2025 General Election.

The pair first came up against each other in 2015, when both contested Holland Bukit-Timah GRC.

The PAP team won comfortably in the 2015 General Election, with 66.6% of the votes.

Mr Liang and Prof Tambyah crossed paths again during GE2020, when both ran for Bukit Panjang SMC.

The results were much closer during GE2020, with Mr Liang narrowly edging out with 53.73% of the votes — the narrowest SMC contest during that election.

Despite being election opponents for about a decade, Mr Liang and Prof Tambyah seemingly share a friendly relationship.

The pair had been photographed together during chance encounters.

In July 2023, Prof Tambyah wished Mr Liang a speedy recovery when the latter was diagnosed with nose cancer.

A few months later, Mr Liang sent a funeral wreath upon hearing the passing of Prof Tambyah’s mother.

Featured image adapted from MS News.