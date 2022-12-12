Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre Opens On 11 Dec, Main Dish Prices Kept As Low As S$2.80

Senja Hawker Centre In Bukit Panjang Sees Long Lines On Opening Day

Westies now have another new hawker centre to explore with the opening of Senja Hawker Centre in Bukit Panjang on Sunday (11 Dec).

The hawker centre boasts an impressive 28 stalls, 4 of which have a Michelin rating, reported The Straits Times (ST).

But even more impressive is how affordable prices are kept. Each stall offers at least one main dish priced between S$2.80 and S$3.50.

Snaking queues on 11 Dec at hawker centre

Despite the downpour on Sunday (11 Dec), crowds turned up in throngs on the first day of Senja Hawker Centre’s opening.

Long snaking queues were seen at Michelin plate stalls like Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice and Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee Shi Hui Yuan which is known for their collagen-rich hor fun gravy and herbal braised sauce.

Shin Min Daily News reported that plenty of other stalls like Amoy Street Lor Mee and Pin Wei Hong Kong Style Chee Cheong Fun were also popular amongst the crowd.

But Munchi Pancakes, which sells min jiang kueh, saw some of the longest lines.

According to ST, the hawker centre saw over 4,000 patrons that day.

In fact, queues were so long that some had to wait about 30 minutes to get their food.

Prices kept affordable

To celebrate their opening at Senja Hawker Centre, Amoy Street Lor Mee had a S$2 per bowl promotion.

Customers can also get nasi campur (mixed rice), at Warong Rice Garden for as little as S$2.

For many, that’s one of the greatest selling points about the new hawker centre — being able to get good food at affordable price points.

All 28 stalls at the social enterprise hawker centre are required to offer affordable food options, and at least one main dish at each stall is priced between S$2.80 and S$3.50.

This delectable food can be enjoyed in the spacious two-storey building which can seat about 580 people.

The hawker centre also has large fans to keep the place well-ventilated even in Singapore’s heat, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Residents in the area can also look forward to more exciting activities ahead as the rooftop garden is set to open at the start of next year.

Bukit Panjang residents glad to have more food options

Featuring such big names in the local culinary scene, the new hawker centre certainly presents exciting new options for residents in the area.

60-year-old Mdm Bo has lived in Bukit Panjang for over 20 years. When she heard about the new Senja Hawker Centre, she decided to check it out with four friends early on 11 Dec.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, she said they would often dine in the Bangkit area.

But now that there are so many well-known food stalls at Senja Hawker Centre, they have more options and it is a lot more convenient for them.

“Many years ago I ate at the Amoy Street Lor Mee stall and still remember its taste. So I rushed here to queue (for it),” said Mdm Bo.

Other residents like 66-year-old Mr Tan said he walked around the hawker centre and is now excited to try the many food stalls.

He opined that the prices of dishes are also not expensive and this is one of the most important factors for him.

