Bukit Panjang Polyclinic One Of 3 New Polyclinics Opening In 2021

The past year or so has shown how important our healthcare system is, which is likely why Singapore is expanding our network of polyclinics. One of the newest to open is Bukit Panjang Polyclinic, which sits in a 12-storey building.



Spanning 3 storeys itself, the clinic boasts a multitude of services that residents can benefit from without having to find the nearest hospital.

Bukit Panjang Polyclinic shares space with a nursing home

In a Facebook post on Saturday (2 Oct), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared about the official opening of Bukit Panjang and Kallang Polyclinics.

The former, in particular, is the first to share a location with a nursing home and senior care facility.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the senior care facilities have 365 beds and 60 daycare places, which have been in operation since August.

Other amenities and services that The Straits Times (ST) reported the polyclinic to have are:

Dental care

Women’s & children’s health services

Allied health services like physiotherapy & psychology

There is even an area to treat infectious disease patients which they had decided to include even before the Covid-19 outbreak — due to experience with SARS and MERS.

With over 100 doctors, nurses, and other staff, the polyclinic is ready to attend to patients in the vicinity.

Integrated polyclinics improve access to primary care

Mr Ong explained in his official opening speech that the integrated polyclinics will help to deliver primary care in a timely manner.

This reduces “downstream health complications” and ensures that patients get medical help promptly.

He also gave the example of Kallang Polyclinic, which houses a chronic sick unit.

He added that MOH will be opening more of such clinics in time to come, with Eunos coming up next in December.

By 2030, Singapore aims to have 32 polyclinics in our network.

Hope residents will benefit from accessible healthcare

With more healthcare facilities within reach, more residents can hopefully get the medical attention they need.

More locations and manpower will also likely help Singapore cope with the pandemic better.

Kudos to MOH for this initiative, and we look forward to more facilities in the future.

