Bukit Timah Stall Charges S$3.50 For Rice With Beansprouts, Vendor Reportedly Told Customer Prices Earlier

Bukit Timah Indian Food Stall Charges S$3.50 For Rice & Beansprouts

Oftentimes, set meals are designed to offer more bang for the buck as compared to ala carte orders. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that the latter type of order ends up costing more.

A man in Singapore seemingly found that out the hard way when his domestic helper ordered an ala carte order comprising just beansprout and rice for S$3.50.

He then took his grievances online, calling the Indian food stall – located in Bukit Timah – out for “daylight robbery”.

The stall has since clarified that they did inform the helper of the pricing before she purchased the dish — it was apparently higher as it wasn’t part of a set meal.

Employer calls Bukit Timah stall out for “daylight robbery” after rice & beansprouts meal

On Monday (5 Dec), a netizen shared images of a plastic takeaway box bought from an Indian food stall along Sixth Avenue.

In the post, the netizen describes the S$3.50 meal, consisting of beansprouts, rice, and curry, as “daylight robbery”.

After questioning the stall owners, they allegedly told him “now all things expensive”.

He then sought the opinions of other users on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, with many calling to boycott the store.

Stall owner allegedly explained food prices before domestic helper purchased

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the Indian food stall owner clarified that they mostly serve set meals instead of ala carte dishes.

These set meals are already priced “favourably”, according to the owner.

The owner also explained that the domestic helper wanted a vegetable set meal but says that she would not be able to finish the whole meal.

The set meal listed on the menu costs S$4 and consists of two kinds of vegetables, rice, curry sauce, and some crisps, Shin Min Daily reports.

Instead, she opted to just get bean sprouts, rice, and curry sauce.

The stall owner claimed that he broke down the prices for her and explained that it’d be more expensive. However, the helper insisted on her order.

Thinking that was the end of it, the stall owner says that he was surprised that her employer confronted him later and even posted the incident on Facebook.

