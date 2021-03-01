Hiker Earns Praise Online For Picking Up Rubbish Along Bukit Timah Trails

There are times when we relax and unwind in Mother Nature, but leave behind more than just our footsteps. Rubbish lying around not only damages the environment, but makes nature walks less enjoyable for others.

Which is why one netizen shared his respect and gratitude for a man who has been picking up trash voluntarily and keeping the Bukit Timah trails clean.

His post has gained traction from the local hiking community, serving as reminder not to litter when appreciating nature’s beauty.

Hiker keeps Bukit Timah trails clean since 2013

According to the post in the Singapore Hikers Facebook group, the netizen ran into Mark picking up garbage along Bukit Timah trails on Sunday (28 Feb).

Endearingly dubbed as the “trail angel”, Mark, together with his mates, has apparently been voluntarily collecting rubbish along the trails since 2013.

When asked why they’ve been doing it, Mark simply said “[because] this is our home”.

Netizens applaud his selflessness

Inspired by the man’s sense of responsibility, netizens applaud his and his friends’ acts of selflessness in keeping nature destinations beautiful for all of us.

Many salute him and friends for helping to keep our parks clean and pleasant.

Some share their volunteer experience on similar missions. They agree that rubbish can also be seen in other areas such as Punggol Waterway Park, urging people not to litter.

One netizen refers to Mark’s act as “plogging” — a Swedish exercise made up of jogging and picking up litter.

It’s truly an eco-friendly workout that’s good for both one’s body and the environment.

Reminder to protect our environment

It can be tempting to have a picnic or enjoy sips of canned drinks while out in the nature, but we should remember to dispose of rubbish properly.

We are grateful that people like Mark are helping to keep our trails clean and enjoyable. However, it should be all of our responsibility to bear.

