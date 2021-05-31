Burger King Has Ultimate Kakiage Burger & Japan-Inspired Sides From 1 Jun

From 1 Jun, Burger King Singapore will be infused with a dose of Japan — from grape floats and sundaes to beat the heat, to fried salmon with kakiage tempura patties.

Matcha fans won’t be disappointed either, and even less so if you’re a fan of azuki beans.

Burger King Singapore has Ultimate Kakiage burgers from 1 Jun

Burger King said on Monday (31 May) that the new offerings will include Ultimate Kakiage Angus Beef and Ultimate Kakiage Salmon burgers.

Image courtesy of Burger King

The additional tempura patty adds a twist to the classic burgers, which cost $10.90 per meal in-store.

Image courtesy of Burger King

Kyoho Grape desserts to beat the heat

June is usually when the weather really heats up, and few things beat ice cream when we’re sweating our heads off.

The new Kyoho Grape Sundae and Kyoho Grape Float have bits of coconut jelly for that added summer feel.

Image courtesy of Burger King

Both the ice cream and float re only available for takeaway in-store or via self-pickup in the BK App.

Image courtesy of Burger King

Savoury sides to share with bae or enjoy alone

For those who’d prefer a savoury bite after finishing their meal, Burger King will also have the Matcha Azuki Pie.

Image courtesy of Burger King

If you’d like something to share with bae instead, the Saku Saku Fish Bites contain not just fish, but tartar sauce within — now you won’t have to ask for another saucer.

Image courtesy of Burger King

Alternatively, the bento box offers 9pc nuggets, a crispy fried Kakiage patty with Honey Soy Sauce, along with a bag of thick cut fries.

Image courtesy of Burger King

Available from 1 Jun

The Ultimate Kakiage burgers as well as sides will be available from 1 Jun onwards in-store or for home delivery.

Whether you’re dabao-ing or having a meal at home after a hard day of work, hopefully the new Burger King offerings will be a respite from not being able to travel during this period.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of Burger King.