Man burns 75-year-old neighbour to death in Philippines after accusing her of being a witch

75-year-old woman burned to death by neighbour who believed she was a witch & had cursed him

A 75-year-old woman in the Philippines was killed and burned by her neighbour last Saturday (26 July) after he allegedly accused her of being a witch who had cursed him.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Randy Cabrera Paran, claimed the elderly woman had used black magic on him, prompting him to commit the act.

Victim was beaten unconscious before being set on fire

According to Major Jayvee Babaan, spokesperson for the Bukidnon Police Provincial Office, Paran assaulted the victim with a coconut tree stalk until she lost consciousness.

He then covered her with dried leaves and set her body alight. Only charred remains were found at the crime scene.

Initially, the victim’s family believed she had died of natural causes.

However, Paran later turned himself in at the Kibawe Municipal Police Station with the help of a local pastor, as reported by Bombo Radyo Malaybalay.

Suspect may be experiencing mental health issues

Police believe Paran may be facing mental health challenges.

He had recently separated from his wife and was reportedly suffering from depression.

Mr Babaan added that records show Paran is a former drug user who had previously surrendered to authorities.

The suspect is currently in police custody and faces serious criminal charges over the killing.

Mr Babaan also urged the public to regularly check in on elderly family members and neighbours, especially those living alone, to help safeguard their well-being.

Featured image adapted from GMA Regional TV on YouTube.