Firefighters Find Charred Body After Extinguishing Burning Car In M’sia, Investigations Ongoing

Charred Body Of Unidentified Person Found Inside Burning Car In Malaysia

Last week, two victims perished in a horrific accident on a highway in Johor, Malaysia, when several vehicles burst into flames.

Unfortunately, a similar tragedy has struck again, this time over in Selangor.

In the wee hours of Friday morning (21 Oct), firefighters received an alert regarding a burning car on a road in the Klang District.

After they extinguished the blaze, they found a charred body inside.

Firefighters put out burning car on Selangor road

According to Astro Awani, the incident happened along Jalan Shapadu in Kampung Sungai Pinang.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis said that firefighters received reports about a car on fire at 5.27am and promptly rushed to the scene.

They arrived about 10 minutes later and put out the flames, revealing a Perodua Kancil that had been completely destroyed.

Even more horrifying was the discovery of a charred body in the driver’s seat.

While the victim’s identity is pending confirmation, Free Malaysia Today reports that he is believed to be an elderly man in his 70s.

The victim’s body is now in the police’s possession awaiting further action. The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the inferno.

2nd burning vehicle incident in Selangor in 11 days

China Press notes that this is the second case in just 11 days involving a vehicle on fire in the state.

On 10 Oct, a man lost his life in a burning car near a mosque in Bandar Kinrara, a township in Puchong, Selangor.

Like the most recent case, it also involved a Perodua Kancil, Harian Metro reports.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook.

