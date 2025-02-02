Burning smell detected in S’pore’s east on 2 Feb, PSI in ‘moderate’ range

Burning smell detected in areas including Bedok, Tampines & Pasir Ris on 2 Feb

On Sunday (2 Feb) evening, several residents in Singapore’s east detected a “burning” or “smoky” smell.

This was reported by people from areas like Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris.

Burning smell on 2 Feb noticed by several Redditors only in the east

On Sunday (2 Feb) night, the smell in the east was the subject of two separate threads on Reddit.

A Redditor who posted close to 10pm said Singapore was smelling “smoky”. They “caught a whiff” of it at City Hall but the smell got much stronger when they went home to Bedok.

Another discussion started at about 10.30pm said a “smell of burnt plastic” was detected at Tampines and Pasir Ris, which reminded the Redditor of the haze.

Both threads have drawn a total of 62 comments, most of which were from people who also detected something amiss in the air.

For example, a Redditor said they smelt “smoke” at Eunos too.

The smell is apparently restricted only to the east up till Geylang, said another Redditor who didn’t detect it in the west.

A resident complained that the smell had given them a headache as they couldn’t close their windows because their aircon was spoiled.

Some speculated that the smell was due to fires or petrochemical fumes from Johor, which has happened before.

A Redditor lamented that the smell was still in the air at 11.33pm.

PSI in ‘moderate’ range

A check on the National Environmental Agency’s (NEA’s) haze website showed that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the “moderate” range as of 12 midnight.

All regions in Singapore had similar PSI values of between 53 to 56 except for the south, which was in the “Good” range with a PSI value of 45.

“Moderate” air quality is denoted by a PSI reading from 51-100, and it’s “good” if it’s below 50.

At 12am, the 1-hour average of levels of PM2.5 fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or shorter was “Normal” in the east and all other regions of Singapore.

MS News has reached out to NEA for more information about the reported smell.

