LTA says bus arrival timings restored to above 90%, thanks commuters for patience & understanding

LTA updates commuters that bus arrival timings accuracy restored to over 90%

Commuters can breathe a sigh of relief, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that accuracy has been restored to above 90% following weeks of system disruptions.

Bus arrival timing issues largely resolved

In a Facebook post published on 7 Feb, LTA shared that system issues have largely been resolved after extensive recovery works were carried out together with its contractor.

According to LTA, several technical measures were implemented to stabilise the system.

These included clearing the system’s memory cache and manually updating firmware across affected buses.

In some cases, faulty transmitters onboard buses were also replaced to improve the accuracy of real-time location data.

The disruptions had caused frustration among commuters who rely heavily on digital displays at bus stops and on mobile bus timing apps.

During the affected period, some buses either did not appear on arrival boards or showed inaccurate waiting times.

LTA said commuters can now check bus arrival timings at bus stops, interchanges, the MyTransport.SG app, and third-party transport apps.

With the system’s performance restored to above 90%, most arrival predictions should now reflect actual bus arrival times more reliably.

LTA upgrading fare and fleet management systems

In the same update, LTA also revealed that it has begun upgrading its fare system and bus fleet management systems.

These upgrades will be rolled out progressively over the next two years, with the aim of improving system reliability and preventing similar disruptions in the future.

“We thank commuters for your patience and understanding during this period,” LTA said.

Mixed reactions as some netizens question accuracy

Despite the update, reactions online were mixed.

Some netizens shared that buses were still arriving without appearing on the arrival boards.

Others suggested setting up a hotline or WhatsApp channel for commuters to report ETA errors directly.

A few praised the LTA for restoring the system to above 90% accuracy.

Meanwhile, others questioned why fixes only came after commuters began highlighting the issue publicly.

Earlier on 27 Jan, LTA had announced that 85% of the bus Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system had been restored.

The earlier restoration was made possible by completing manual firmware updates on 3,000 affected buses.

At the time, the authority also revealed that another 1,000 buses had been identified as requiring similar updates.

Also read: 85% of S’pore’s bus ETA system restored after manual firmware updates for 3,000 affected buses

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook & SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook.