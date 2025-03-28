Bus captain sent to hospital after allegedly being punched by man at Boon Lay interchange

Man assisting police investigations after allegedly punching bus captain at Boon Lay interchange

A bus captain was sent to the hospital after allegedly being punched by a man at Boon Lay interchange.

The incident occurred on Friday (28 March) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Big-sized man & bus captain get into dispute in Boon Lay interchange, say witnesses

Two witnesses, 52-year-old Chen Manmei and 53-year-old Zheng Xiuyuan (transliterated from Mandarin), told the paper that they had heard a commotion and went to check it out.

They saw a big-sized man engaged in a dispute with a bus captain.

The bus captain appeared to be holding on to the man in an attempt to prevent him from leaving. He was heard repeatedly saying, “don’t go”, but both parties might not have been able to speak the same language, the women said.

This caused the man to become incensed and allegedly punch the bus captain on the nose.

The bus captain fell to the floor but immediately got up and started holding on to the man again, resulting in him allegedly being punched a few more times.

Security officers soon arrived and took both men into the office.

No one came forward to intervene, they added, as it was rush hour and some might have been scared to approach them.

Two men grappled for more than 10m

Another witness, a 26-year-old employee of a food stall in the interchange, said the bus captain kept talking but didn’t physically engage.

But it was the man who hit him instead, in an apparent effort to force the bus captain to back off.

The two men grappled with each other from berth B10 to B8 — a distance of more than 10m, she added.

Man claims dispute with bus captain started as he was boarding at Boon Lay interchange

A video shared by a Shin Min reader showed a stocky man speaking agitatedly and gesturing towards a bus captain wearing an SMRT vest.

The bus captain, however, kept quiet in the clip.

The man was heard saying that he wanted to get on a bus that pulled into the interchange, but the door was shut.

When the bus captain subsequently indicated to passengers that they could board, the man was about to do so when the bus captain purportedly asked him, “can’t you wait?”

As the man was talking in the video, the bus captain bent down and gripped his left knee, appearing to be in pain.

A black bag and a bag of coffee were strewn on the floor.

30-year-old man assisting police investigations

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 7.45am on 28 March.

The location was 61 Jurong West Central 3 — the address of Boon Lay Bus Interchange.

A 31-year-old male bus driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

Additionally, a 30-year-old man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information about the incident.

