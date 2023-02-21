Bus Captain Allegedly Berates Boy & Helper For Using Child Concession Card, Mum Seeks Justice

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

P1 Child Allegedly Scolded When Using His Child Concession Card ‘With Zero Value’ On Bus

In Singapore, children under seven can use Child Concession Cards, which allow them to travel for free.

Unfortunately, one mother found herself in a hairy situation when a bus captain accused her six-year-old son of being a “fare cheat” for using his Child Concession Card.

When she reached out to Tower Transit Singapore, they allegedly sided with the bus captain.

Exasperated, she took to Facebook to share an account of the situation.

Bus captain allegedly berates 6-year-old despite helper’s explanation

According to the Facebook post last Wednesday (15 Feb), a frustrated mother aired her grievances on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

She said her six-year-old son had tapped his Child Concession Card when he boarded the bus at Tampines Bus Interchange, adding that he has been doing this without any issues.

However, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse when the bus driver suddenly accused him of using a card with “zero value”.

Her helper then tried to explain that the boy had just started Primary One. As such, he had not received his School Smartcard.

Nevertheless, the OP claimed that no thought was spared for her helper’s explanation, as the boy was still asked to pay for his journey.

The pair was left “clearly helpless” in the exchange that the mother described as “humiliating and uncalled for”.

Boy still eligible to use Child Concession Card

The mother stated that it was apparent her son could still use his Child Concession Card as he had just started Primary One.

According to the TransitLink website, Child Concession Cards are valid until 30 Apr of the year a child turns seven.

The OP’s son is thus eligible to use the Child Concession Card for two more months, although he has started primary school.

MS News has reached out to Tower Transit for comment, but there has been no response thus far.

Featured image adapted from Bus Interchange.net. For illustration purposes only.