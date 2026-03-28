At least 26 dead as bus plunges into river in Bangladesh

Bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, leading to over 20 deaths

At least 26 people died after a bus plunged into a river in Bangladesh while attempting to board a ferry on Wednesday (25 March).

Viral footage shows the bus nosediving into the river as bystanders scream in shock.

The vehicle sank under the surface within seconds.

Bus carrying passengers plunges into a river in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/SYhcczIlwd — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) March 25, 2026

A few passengers managed to escape from the sinking bus and emerged from the water, with bystanders throwing ropes and tubes to help them.

Ferry hit pontoon, causing the bus to fall into river

The incident occurred at about 5.15pm on 25 March at the Daulatdia terminal in Rajbari district, when the Dhaka-bound bus fell into the Padma River.

Local media reported that the bus was carrying around 40 passengers, including children, many of whom were returning to the capital after Eid holidays.

According to witnesses, the accident happened as the bus was moving towards a ferry when another vessel reportedly hit the pontoon, causing the driver to lose control.

“When the bus was heading towards the ferry from the pontoon, another smaller utility ferry hit the pontoon. It plunged into the river as the bus driver lost control of the steering,” said terminal supervisor Monir Hossain.

“Right before our eyes, the bus fell into the river, but we could do nothing,” he added.

11 passengers managed to escape but many were trapped inside

Police and witnesses said about 11 passengers managed to escape by swimming to shore or were rescued.

However, many were trapped inside as the bus sank.

Rescue teams, including fire service, coastguard, police and military personnel, launched a large-scale operation.

After about six hours, salvage vessel Hamza retrieved the submerged bus using a crane, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Search underway to find missing victims

Fire service officials said 26 bodies have been recovered so far, with 22 found inside the bus.

The victims included 11 women, eight men and seven children. Of them, 22 bodies have been handed over to their families, reports Daily Star.

Search operations are ongoing as several passengers remain missing.

The district administration will provide about TK25,000 (S$260) to each bereaved family and around TK15,000 (S$160) to each injured person for immediate needs.

Also read: 15 dead after bus plunges off 300m cliff in Sri Lanka, 5 children injured



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @surajit_ghosh2 on X.