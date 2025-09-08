15 dead after bus plunges off 300m cliff in Sri Lanka, 5 children injured

Bus crashes into 300m cliff in Sri Lanka, killing 15 people and injuring 16

15 people were killed and 16 were injured after a bus in Sri Lanka veered off a road and plunged 300m down a cliff.

According to British news media The Hereford Times, the accident occurred on Thursday (4 Sept) night along the Ella-Wellawaya road in Wellawaya, Uva Province.

The bus was reportedly carrying over 30 people who were returning home from their holiday trip.

Bus collides with vehicle & guardrails before falling into precipice

A police spokesperson stated that the driver had been speeding and crashed into another vehicle before hitting guardrails, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a nearly 300m precipice.

According to the Daily Mirror, several foreign tourists at the scene rushed to assist emergency responders by offering first aid and moving the injured to safety.

The dead included nine women, who were all municipal employees. The injured, who were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, included five children.

According to a spokesperson from the local hospital, several of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

None of the victims has been identified at the time of writing.

Rescue teams included efforts from police, army & local residents

Given the rough terrain of the accident site, rescue efforts involved the police, the army, the air force, the fire department, and local residents.

According to police, operations continued until around 4am local time on Friday (5 Sept).

Featured image adapted from The Hereford Times.