Bus & Van Collide Along Sims Avenue on 25 Mar, 1 Sent To Changi General Hospital

Road Traffic Accident Between Bus & Van Along Sims Avenue Causes Passengers To Disembark

On Saturday (25 Mar), a road traffic accident between a bus and a van occurred along Sims Avenue.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam and several passengers had to disembark from multiple buses stuck on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

Road traffic accident between bus and van occurs along Sims Avenue

On 25 Mar, a netizen posted footage of the aftermath of the accident to TikTok.

The video starts by showing a bus, which appears to have collided with the side of a black van.

Both remain stationary in the middle of the road, with other motorists making their way around the crash site.

During the next part of the video, passengers disembark from more than one bus, and the vehicles line up in a row since the accident blocked the entire road.

Authorities including SBS Transit officers guide them down the street, directing the disembarking process.

In the caption, the OP alleges that the accident caused a traffic jam which continued for around 2km.

The netizen also uploaded a follow-up video, showing passengers continuing to exit the buses.

Several buses can be seen to have lined up along the side of the road, remaining at a standstill.

Authorities convey 1 person to hospital

Speaking to MS News, SCDF confirmed that a road traffic accident did happen in the area on 25 Mar.

At around 5.15pm in the afternoon, SCDF received an alert about a collision along Sims Avenue near Jalan Turi.

Officers from the force then conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.