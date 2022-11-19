Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into Divider At Yew Tee, 1 Person Sustains Minor Injuries

1 Person Injured After Bus Crashes Into Divider Opposite Yew Tee MRT Station

On Friday (18 Nov), a double-decker bus crashed into a road divider opposite Yew Tee MRT station, creating quite a sight to behold.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries or consequent accidents that occurred from the collision.

Bus drives onto road divider in Yew Tee

The morning commute for folks in Yew Tee yesterday (18 Nov) took an unsettling turn when they passed by an accident site right outside the MRT station.

A double-decker bus, which appeared to be from SMRT, had crashed into a concrete divider and knocked down the metal railings.

Fortunately, it seemed like the bus didn’t collide with any passers-by or vehicles, which likely minimised the casualties.

Only 1 person reportedly injured

A video on TikTok showed an ambulance stopping nearby and paramedics rolling out a stretcher from the vehicle.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received an alert regarding a road traffic accident at 61 Choa Chu Kang Drive at around 8.05am on Friday.

A paramedic assessed an individual for minor injuries. However, the person apparently refused conveyance to the hospital.

SCDF didn’t disclose the identity of the individual. Nevertheless, MS News wishes the person a smooth recovery.

We’ve also reached out to SMRT for comment on the matter and will update the article when they get back.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram and Facebook.