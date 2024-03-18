2 buses involved in collision at JB checkpoint, 1 passenger taken to hospital

Several passengers injured in collision between SBS & private buses at JB checkpoint

As Malaysians were making their way to work in the early morning, the bus that was taking them to Singapore was involved in a collision with another bus.

SBS Transit bus service 160 was reportedly hit by a private bus at Johor Bahru Checkpoint.

The crash resulted in one passenger being taken to hospital.

JB checkpoint collision causes significant damage to buses

A photo and videos of the collision between two buses was posted on the 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 Facebook group on Monday (18 March) morning.

Apparently taken in the aftermath of the crash, they showed large glass shards on the seats of the Singapore bus.

The window of the bus had also been shattered by the force of the impact.

Next to the SBS bus was a blue private bus that had a large dent in the right corner of its rear.

The photo showed the SBS bus from the outside, still packed with passengers, with the glass on a window and one door panel smashed through.

Collision happened between SBS & private buses at JB checkpoint

The incident took place on Monday (18 March) morning just before 6am, reported The Straits Times (ST).

An SBS spokesperson told ST that the collision happened at the coach bay of the Sultan Iskandar customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex in JB.

Service 160 was travelling straight when it was suddenly hit on its left side by a private bus that was reversing out, she said.

One passenger taken to hospital, about 10 injured in total

After the crash, a female passenger who was on service 160 was taken to a hospital in Johor. She was in a conscious state.

SBS is trying to reach out to her to render support and assistance, the company said.

She wasn’t the only one who was injured, a passenger on the bus told Shin Min Daily News.

The 29-year-old secretary named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) was heading to Singapore for work when the collision occurred at about 5.45am.

As she was standing near the door, she was cut by glass shards and sustained injuries and bleeding on her calf and ankle.

Her husband’s arm was slightly injured, she said.

She also saw one passenger bleeding from the wrist and another bleeding from the forehead. Others had suffered leg sprains.

She estimated that 10 passengers in total had been injured — four from the SBS bus and six from the private bus.

