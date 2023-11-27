S’porean Eats Cai Png After 100-Day Drive Home From London, Says Simple Dish Brings Most Joy

Singaporean Man Eats Cai Png To Treat Himself After 100-Day Road Trip From London

Back in June, a Singaporean man shared his and his wife’s ambitious plan to embark on a road trip from London to Singapore.

Having now returned, he marked the success of his incredible feat by having cai png at a local coffee shop or kopitiam.

He also shared images of his trip back home, featuring picturesque views of the countryside.

Posting to Facebook on 25 Nov, Mr See shared a picture of himself at a kopitiam with a plate of cai png and a cup of iced coffee.

He had the meal after reaching Singapore, following a 100-day cross-country road trip from London.

In the caption of the photo, he elaborated on his preferences for “simple things”, such as cai png at a kopitiam.

“Simple things such as “cai fan” and “kopi peng” at a “kopitiam” are all it takes to put a smile on my face after 100 days driving our own car from London back home to Singapore,” Mr See explained.

You can’t take the Singapore out of a Singaporean.

Documents journey with pictures

He has also documented his journey from London to Singapore across 23 countries, in a series of beautiful snapshots of the passing scenery and towns.

For instance, the couple passed through Kazakhstan’s Charyn Canyon, which dates back about 12 million years.

They also visited the Ming Sha Mountains in China, taking a break from the trip to explore the area and ride camels.

The couple shared images of ‘Impression Lijiang‘, a famous cultural show in China known worldwide for its demonstrations of local traditions.

They eventually reached Singapore on 21 Nov, announcing the end to their trip via a post on Facebook.

Netizens congratulate couple for successful trip

Mr See’s post has since gained quite a few comments on Facebook, many of which welcomed him and his wife home after a successful journey.

A few users also congratulated them on having achieved the remarkable feat of completing such an arduous road trip.

Netizens from around the world chimed in, with one Facebook user admitting that she didn’t know what cai png was but thought it looked delicious.

In response, Mr See helpfully explained the details of the dish to her.

Congratulations to Mr See and his wife for achieving what they set out to do — travelling across 23 countries within 100 days.

Those interested in further details about the journey and the landmarks they explored can check out their video here.

