Canned & Bottled Drinks May Require Up To S$0.20 Deposit, Recycle To Get Money Back

Canned & Bottled Drinks May Require 10-20 Cents’ Deposit As Part Of NEA Recycling Scheme

In a bid to increase recycling among Singaporeans, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has proposed a recycling programme involving canned and bottled drinks.

As part of the scheme, all beverage containers will require a deposit, which customers can claim upon ‘returning’ or recycling the packaging.

Should this proposition proceed by mid-2024, consumers will have to pay 10 to 20 cents extra for their drinks.

Canned & bottled drinks may come with 10-20 cent deposit

In an update today (20 Sep), NEA announced that they are planning to introduce a beverage container return scheme.

They’ve proposed that all pre-packaged drinks in plastic bottles and metal cans measuring between 150ml and 3 litres will come with a 10-20 cent deposit.

NEA explained that they had chosen these beverages due to the following reasons:

high material value

high level of consumption

ease of collection and compaction

According to the scheme, consumers who have bought such drinks will have to ‘return’ the cans or bottles to specific deposit points to get their money back.

The deposit point can be a Reverse Vending Machine or a particular counter at certain return venues.

Large supermarkets with a total floor area exceeding 200m² must have a return point so that consumers can easily receive their deposit from the drink containers they recycle.

Other return points will be available at the following locations:

community clubs

town centres

sports facilities

Survey results showed that people preferred schools and petrol stations least as spots to do their recycling.

While discussion regarding the plans is ongoing, NEA shared that consumers will likely receive their deposit by cash or digital transfer methods like PayNow or via cash. They also have the option of donating their proceeds to charity,

The scheme is said to help extend the lifespan of the Semakau Landfill beyond 2035, as it is becoming overcrowded.

Based on the performance of overseas schemes, up to 80%, or up to four in five empty beverage containers covered under such recycling schemes could be returned for recycling.

Give your feedback & suggestions

There’s still time to provide feedback and suggestions about the scheme, which you can do here until 14 Oct 2022.

NEA noted that beverage cartons and glass bottles could be considered in a later phase.

Share your opinions soon so you can have a say in the policies that could affect many of us.

