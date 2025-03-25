Car care centre in Thailand introduces new bath service for elephants

A car care centre in Thailand recently went viral for its special new service — elephant baths.

Last week, a video showing an elephant enjoying a bath was uploaded on TikTok by user @palm_dragon_. It has since garnered over three million views and more than 3,200 comments.

In the video, the elephant seemed to be having a good time — with its eyes closed, mouth opened wide, and trunk in the air — as a staff sprayed it down with a hose.

Elephant turns on its own for staff to rinse soap off its body

In another TikTok video, an elephant was seen walking into a similar cubicle for a bath.

The staff sprayed soap all over its body before proceeding to rinse it off with a hose.

Impressively, the elephant stood still and even turned on its own so the staff member had an easier time rinsing off the remaining soap.

Netizens amused by new elephant bath service

Netizens quickly filled the comment section with light-hearted jokes and comical remarks.

A user joked, “Don’t forget to wax it too.”

“You don’t need gas for this model, just fruits,” another quipped.

One commenter shared that his friend was in disbelief when they told them about an elephant getting cleaned at a car wash.

Featured image adapted from @palm_dragon_ on TikTok and @tam_watchara on TikTok.