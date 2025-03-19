Baby elephant in Thailand blows out its own birthday candle, celebrates turning 4 with ‘cake’

Baby elephant in Thailand blows out its own birthday candle

A baby elephant in Thailand has melted the hearts of many by blowing out the candle on its “birthday cake”.

The young elephant, named Phauek Sichai Phum, received a special birthday treat on her fourth birthday from her caretakers at Chaiyaphum, Thailand.

To mark the occasion, they prepared a ‘cake’ made entirely of her favourite fruits. Her celebratory feast included a generous spread of corn, bananas, and watermelon, which she eagerly enjoyed.

Elephant blows birthday candle like a human

A 24-second video clip, originally shared by ViralPress on MSN, captured the heartwarming moment.

As the elephant approached the fruit arrangement, she initially seemed eager to dig in. However, her mahout (elephant caretaker) gently stopped her.

Instead of reaching for the food, Phauek Sichai Phum lifted her trunk and, following the guidance of her mahout, carefully positioned it near the candle.

After some prompting from her mahout, she then blew out the flame in one smooth puff — just like a human would.

The mahout, clearly amused, smiled warmly and patted her trunk as a reward.

Once the candle was out, the excited elephant wasted no time, immediately using her trunk to pick up a banana and munch on it.

Haruthai Phanwiset, a staff member at the animal camp, remarked that the young elephant was smart and “knew how to blow out the candle flames“.

“She was so adorable,” he added.

Elephants are protected in sanctuaries in Thailand

Elephants have long held cultural and historical significance in Thailand, once serving in farming, logging, and even warfare.

Being Thailand’s national animal, some elephants still live in the wild, while many are kept in captivity.

In recent years, conservation efforts have increased, leading to the establishment of sanctuaries dedicated to protecting and caring for these gentle giants.

