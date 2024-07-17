Man in Thailand led police on 30km car chase, surrenders out of concern for cat

Man in Thailand surrenders after a 30km car chase with police because of cat

On Monday (15 July), a man in Thailand led police on a 30km car chase, then hid for multiple hours before he finally surrendered because he was worried for his cat that he left in the car.

The chase began when a white hatchback sped through a police traffic stop. This prompted the police to turn on their sirens and give chase to the suspicious vehicle.

A 30km chase ending in a car crash

According to Channel 7 News, the driver of the white hatchback is a 49-year-old man.

During police interrogations, the man said he had taken ice, also known as methamphetamine. Additionally, he was also carrying a hidden gun in his car.

Fearing arrest, he decided to go through the traffic stop and fled in random directions hoping to lose the police. The chase crossed provincial borders until the driver lost control of his car during a turn and crashed into a nearby fence.

After the crash, the man was seen in security footage getting out of his car and running off.

Soon after, a police truck approached the scene at high speed and parked right behind the hatchback. Police then got out of the vehicle and proceeded to chase the man on foot.

Man turns himself in after getting worried about his cat

The man fled into the nearby woods on flip-flops with the police on his heels. Due to the size of the woods, police were unable to locate the man.

However, a couple of hours later, the man walked into a house near the site of his car crash. This prompted residents to phone the authorities, eventually leading to the man’s arrest.

Police searched his car and discovered no drugs but a small revolver with five bullets, and a cat inside a cage.

During police interrogations, the man said that he hid from police but felt like there was no escape in sight. Finally, after feeling worried about the cat he left in his car, he decided to turn himself in.

Police are looking at charges of drug use, reckless driving leading to private property damage, possession of firearms, and more.

Featured image adapted from @Thairath_TV on X.