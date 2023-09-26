Passenger Opens Car Door Into Oncoming Traffic At Dunearn Road, Passing Vehicle Hits It

Car Door Hit By Passing Vehicle After Passenger Opens It Without Checking Traffic

Anytime a car stops alongside a road, passengers would know the anxiety of opening the door at the right moment to avoid crashing with oncoming vehicles.

Checking properly before doing that is thus important, but something a passenger of a white Toyota Prius likely forgot while exiting the vehicle along Dunearn Road.

After the passenger opened the door on the right side of the vehicle, a car came driving right into it, sending the Prius shaking in place from the impact.

Thankfully, no one appeared to be hurt.

Passing vehicle hits open car door on Dunearn Road

On a rainy Sunday (24 Sep), a white Toyota Prius pulled over along Dunearn Road outside the Singapore Lacrosse Association.

The rear-facing camera of another vehicle recorded the scene, which was posted to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Based on the footage, traffic was passing the Prius at a steady pace on its right side.

Despite this, a passenger seemed to think it was a good idea to exit the vehicle via that same side, throwing the door open into oncoming traffic.

Immediately, a red car passing by honked to alert the Prius’ occupants but it was too late. It promptly drove right into the open car door, which scraped the red car’s side.

The impact left the Prius literally ‘shook’, though the door appeared to stay intact. An unidentified object subsequently fell onto the road, but it’s unclear what it could be.

Considering the speed with which everything unfolded, we won’t be surprised if the red car suffered some damage too.

Door unable to close from damage

Shortly after the incident, footage showed the passenger seemingly trying to shut the car door several times, to no avail.

The camcar then slowly pulled away from the scene, capturing the sight of passers-by gawking at the accident.

As the Prius’ door remained open, other vehicles behind approached slowly before veering out of the way to avoid another collision.

While they did so, the poor passenger seemed to continue struggling to shut the car door.

Although the car door likely needs some repairs, we’re glad that nobody appeared to be hurt in the incident.

Hopefully, this will serve as a reminder for everyone to always check their surroundings before doing anything risky.

Also read: ComfortDelGro Taxi Rams Into Opening Car Door, Sparks Debate On Who Is At Fault

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.