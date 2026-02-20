Police looking for driver who evaded police check in Paya Lebar & abandoned car in Punggol

Driver didn’t comply with police signal to stop, car later found in Punggol

The police are looking for a driver who evaded a police check in Paya Lebar early in the morning on the first day of Chinese New Year (17 Feb).

Their car was later found abandoned in Punggol, with a video on Telegram showing several police vehicles at Block 122A Edgedale Plains.

Several police vehicles seen below Punggol block

In the clip, recorded by a passing motorist and posted at 4.02am on Tuesday, the police vehicles were parked along the service road next to the block, including one next to a clinic.

One police vehicle was also seen in the sheltered driveway.

Another police vehicle partially blocked one of the entrances to the service road.

Earlier, another user in the Telegram channel said they saw the police chasing a Malaysia-registered car along Hougang Street 12.

Yet another user said they saw the chase in progress along Rivervale Drive in Sengkang.

Witness sees police chase car in Punggol, but doesn’t see driver

An employee of a grocery store in the block told Shin Min Daily News that he was about to go home after closing shop when he saw six or seven police cars chasing a red BMW, which turned into the carpark.

He later saw the car being towed away later that morning at about 8am, but did not see its driver.

When he subsequently checked CCTV footage, he could not find a clear image of the driver, either.

Police chased car from Airport Road to Edgedale Plains

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident took place at about 2.20am on 17 Feb.

The Traffic Police had put up a roadblock along Airport Road in the direction of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) when an officer signalled for a car to stop for checks.

However, the driver did not stop and instead sped away.

After the police gave chase, they finally located the car in the vicinity of Edgedale Plains — a distance of 9.3km from where it was first flagged.

Efforts to trace the driver are underway, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

