Car topples 5 motorcycles in domino effect while exiting Outram Road parking lot, driver allegedly flees scene

Car exiting Outram Road parking lot knocks over five motorcycles in alleged hit-and-run

A car has been implicated in a hit-and-run incident after allegedly knocking over five parked motorcycles while attempting to exit a parking lot in Singapore.

The incident was captured in footage shared by @sgfollowsall on Instagram on 25 Jan, following a tip-off from a follower.

The video, recorded by a CCTV camera, shows a row of motorcycles parked neatly along the roadside.

Car knocks over five parked motorcycles like dominoes

The video shows a dark-coloured car trying to exit a parking space along 271 Outram Road.

As the vehicle manoeuvres, it seems to make contact with the nearest motorcycle, causing it to topple over.

The fallen motorcycle then knocks into the next one, triggering a domino effect that sees five motorcycles fall one after another.

As the video ends, it is unclear whether the driver remained at the scene or fled.

However, it appears that the car door on the driver’s side was opened just before the video cuts off.

Netizens empathise with motorcycle owners

Netizens reacting to the post expressed sympathy for the owners of the affected motorcycles, with one person calling it “every rider’s worst parking nightmare”.

One commenter, who claimed to be one of the owners of the damaged bikes, urged the driver to come forward and offer compensation, calling on them to “be a gentleman”.

Others shared their frustration with parking in such lots, citing the reckless behaviour of some drivers and riders.

Another netizen pointed out that with so many CCTV cameras around, it was impossible for the driver to get away with the incident.

MS News has reached out to the police and the commenter who claimed to be one of the motorcycle owners for comment.

