Woman dies after car she was in hits sheltered walkway in Yishun

On Saturday (1 May), A 74-year-old woman died following a car accident on Saturday in Yishun.

The incident occurred around 3.45 pm when the Bezza sedan car she was in veered into a footpath and crashed into a sheltered walkway in Block 820 Yishun Street 81.

The sedan was thought to have self-skidded on the footpath, leading to the 76-year-old male driver and a 74-year-old female passenger being conveyed to hospital unconscious.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident and conveyed the couple to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Car crashes into sheltered walkway in Yishun

On Saturday (1 June), the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted photos of the incident showing the black Bezza sedan car in a seriously damaged condition after colliding with a pillar of a sheltered walkway.

The caption indicated that the car drove up the footpath and dashed into the sheltered walkway in Yishun.

Signs of impact on the left rear side can be seen, with tyre marks visible on the ground.

According to 8world News, the accident led to a 76-year-old male driver and a 74-year-old female passenger becoming unconscious and being transported to the hospital.

It can be seen from the photos that the Bezzar car was a Malaysian-registered car.

Female passenger of Bezza dies

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said that they were alerted to the accident near Block 820 Yishun Street 81 at around 3.45pm on 1 June.

They also confirmed conveying two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 74-year-old female passenger subsequently died at the hospital, as reported by The Strait Times. The male is currently still in the hospital.

The police investigation is ongoing.

