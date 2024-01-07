S’pore-Registered Car Misuses Heavy Vehicle Lane At Tuas & Hits Motorcycle Ferrying Pregnant Woman

Car Driver Who Hit Motorcycle At Tuas Second Link Compensates Rider For Damage & Injury

On Friday (5 Jan), a Singapore-registered car collided with a motorcycle carrying a pregnant woman at the Tuas Second Link towards Malaysia.

The car had apparently cut the line before the collision and was driving in the lane meant for heavy vehicles.

Subsequently, several riders surrounded the car, even as the driver refused to exit the vehicle or apologise to those he hit.

Reports stated that police officers arrived at the scene to maintain calm as the situation escalated.

According to China Press, the police did not receive a report about the accident.

Car hits motorcycle carrying pregnant woman at Tuas Second Link

Someone at the scene recorded the incident as it unfolded and posted the footage on Facebook on Friday (5 Jan).

China Press reported that a Honda Stream with a Singapore-registered licence plate had hit a motorcycle with a pregnant woman riding as pillion.

One of the videos showed several motorcyclists surrounding the Honda Stream and confronting the driver.

They were heard repeatedly asking the driver to come out of the car and show his passport.

One of the men, believed to be the male rider who was hit by the car, said, “You could have killed me, did you want to run me over?”

Meanwhile, a woman asked several times for the driver to come out of his car but he refused to comply.

Other videos captured riders redirecting cars that were not supposed to be in the heavy vehicle lane and making them turn to the lanes meant for cars.

The same person who uploaded the videos said in the comment section that the pregnant woman was fine.

He also explained that people wanted the driver to exit his car to see the motorcycle he had hit, as well as provide an apology. However, the driver refused.

Parties involved settle matter privately

Iskandar Puteri police Chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin told China Press that it has not accepted any police report of the accident.

He added that police had gone to the scene to maintain order and prevent a fight from occurring.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the Honda Stream driver claimed that he used the heavy vehicle lane in hopes of clearing customs quickly as his wife was feeling unwell.

He explained that he didn’t even realise that a collision had happened until he saw the motorcyclist fall.

After getting up, the rider asked other motorcyclists to confront him, hitting his car window till it cracked and leaving scratches on his chest.

Following a roughly hour-long standoff, the driver and affected motorcyclist went to the police station to settle their dispute.

The rider’s motorcycle sustained slight damage while his pregnant wife had a bruise on her leg. They eventually settled the matter with the Honda Stream driver compensating the couple S$57 (RM199).

