Motorcyclist sent to hospital after colliding into car along PIE, also assisting with investigations

Motorcyclist lay motionless on the PIE after colliding into rear of car

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after colliding into a car along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Footage of the crash was posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, which showed him slamming into the rear of the car.

Motorcyclist collides with car after failing to brake in time

In the clip, the motorcyclist overtook the camcar in the far-right lane of the PIE.

However, the cars in lane 1 slowed down to a stop and the motorcyclist could not brake in time, causing him to collide with the rear of the last car in the queue.

The impact caused his motorcycle to fly to the far-left lane of the PIE.

Motorcyclist lies on road as other vehicles avoid him

The motorcyclist lay on the road surrounded by debris, moving slightly as other vehicles drove around him.

Soon, he became motionless.

Two cars were observed to have stopped in lane 1, with their occupants alighting to check on the man.

Accident causes congestion on PIE

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 6.59pm on 19 Dec that an accident had occurred on the PIE in the direction of Changi Airport, after Bukit Timah Road.

The crash had caused congestion till the Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 exit.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital, also assisting investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 6pm on 19 Dec.

It took place along the PIE, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 6.05pm, told MS News that the accident occurred before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

The motorcyclist was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He is also assisting with investigations, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Driver of lane-changing car speeds off after motorcyclist collides with vehicle on PIE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.