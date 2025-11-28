Driver of lane-changing car speeds off after motorcyclist collides with vehicle on PIE

Latest News Singapore

Although it initially seemed that the car had hit the motorcycle, a witness claimed the rider had lost control while emergency braking.

By - 28 Nov 2025, 1:41 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Driver seemingly crashes into motorcycle along PIE

A driver was recently recorded cutting across three lanes on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) before seemingly knocking down a motorcyclist.

The driver was seemingly oblivious to the collision and drove off after the incident.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

However, some netizens pointed out that the motorcyclist appeared to have lost control of their bike while emergency braking.

Video shows driver cutting across several lanes before collision

Footage of the incident was posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page.

From the surroundings, it appears the incident occurred along a stretch of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near Lim Chu Kang.

According to the video’s caption, the incident took place at about 7.17am on Tuesday (25 Nov).

At the start of the video, the driver of the blue car was seen cutting across several chevron markings as they merged onto PIE.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

After cutting across two lanes, the driver managed to filter into the lane that the camcar was on.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

As the driver merged into the right-most lane, they seemingly side-swiped a lane-splitting motorcyclist, sending the rider tumbling onto the road.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The driver was seen driving off while the motorcyclist was left sprawled on the road.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Witness said car did not side-swipe motorcycle

While it may appear that the car side-swiped the motorcyclist, others offered differing accounts of what happened.

This Facebook user, who said they witnessed the incident, claimed that the motorcyclist had skidded and that the driver did not collide with them.

Source: Facebook

Another netizen agreed, suggesting that the collision occurred when the motorcyclist appeared to lose control of their bike while emergency braking.

Source: Facebook

Also read: Car accelerates during red light in Yishun & rear-ends waiting motorcyclist, knocks rider off bike

Car accelerates during red light in Yishun & rear-ends waiting motorcyclist, knocks rider off bike

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

  • More From Author