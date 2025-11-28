Driver of lane-changing car speeds off after motorcyclist collides with vehicle on PIE

Driver seemingly crashes into motorcycle along PIE

A driver was recently recorded cutting across three lanes on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) before seemingly knocking down a motorcyclist.

The driver was seemingly oblivious to the collision and drove off after the incident.

However, some netizens pointed out that the motorcyclist appeared to have lost control of their bike while emergency braking.

Video shows driver cutting across several lanes before collision

Footage of the incident was posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page.

From the surroundings, it appears the incident occurred along a stretch of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near Lim Chu Kang.

According to the video’s caption, the incident took place at about 7.17am on Tuesday (25 Nov).

At the start of the video, the driver of the blue car was seen cutting across several chevron markings as they merged onto PIE.

After cutting across two lanes, the driver managed to filter into the lane that the camcar was on.

As the driver merged into the right-most lane, they seemingly side-swiped a lane-splitting motorcyclist, sending the rider tumbling onto the road.

The driver was seen driving off while the motorcyclist was left sprawled on the road.

Witness said car did not side-swipe motorcycle

While it may appear that the car side-swiped the motorcyclist, others offered differing accounts of what happened.

This Facebook user, who said they witnessed the incident, claimed that the motorcyclist had skidded and that the driver did not collide with them.

Another netizen agreed, suggesting that the collision occurred when the motorcyclist appeared to lose control of their bike while emergency braking.

