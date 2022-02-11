Netizens Frustrated At Driver Of Car Who Took Up 3 Lots At JEM Carpark

Nothing is more frustrating than driving into a carpark only to realise there are no more lots left. Hence, it is no surprise that a picture of a car taking up 3 lots at JEM angered many motorists.

Source

When a photograph of a BMW parked sideways was posted on Facebook, many criticised the driver and urge the driver to be considerate.

3 lots at JEM carpark taken up by 1 car

On Friday (11 Feb), a photo of a BMW taking up 3 parking spaces was posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook group.

The photo shows a car parked horizontally in the middle of 3 vertical lots.

Source

According to the post, this happened on Thursday (10 Feb) at around 3.15pm.

Netizens slam inconsiderate driver

Unsurprisingly, many were upset by the driver’s actions.

Some called for the driver to be punished for their inconsiderate actions.

Source

Others pointed out that it was unfair for them to pay for only 1 lot when they took up 3.

Source

One user even joked that the driver must be really good at parallel parking.

Source

Drivers should be more considerate

Parking lots are a ‘scarce resource’ that can be hard to find, especially during peak hours.

As such, it’s understandable for motorists to feel upset seeing such an irresponsible act.

In any case, we hope the driver in question did not occupy the lots for too long and that others were given the chance to park soon after.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.