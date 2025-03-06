Car overturns in KPE tunnel accident, causes traffic jam stretching to PIE exit

Car turns turtle in KPE tunnel after crash, driver hospitalised

A dramatic accident in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel left a car overturned on its roof, causing heavy congestion yesterday (5 March) afternoon.

The 28-year-old driver was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Car overturns after accident in KPE tunnel

A video posted on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page on the same day shows a dark-coloured car overturned in the second lane from the right, with its wheels facing upward and hazard lights still blinking.

Several cars had stopped by the roadside, and a small crowd had gathered at the scene.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) also issued a traffic advisory on its X account, warning drivers to avoid the second and third lanes of the expressway due to heavy congestion extending to the PIE exit.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along KPE towards TPE near the Tampines Road exit at about 3.25pm.

One person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

According to the police, the 28-year-old male driver was conscious when conveyed to the hospital. The accident involved two cars and police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens stunned by recent surge in accidents

Many online users expressed shock at the accident, questioning how a vehicle could flip over inside a tunnel.

Another joked about the recent surge in car accidents, calling them “stunts.”

A netizen, who saw the aftermath of the accident on YouTube, questioned why there have been so many accidents in Singapore recently.

Another user asked about the car model involved, so they could add it to a list of cars not to buy.

Also read: Car runs red light in Bukit Timah, overturns & skids across junction after collision

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.