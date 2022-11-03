Car Overturns In Tanglin & Traps Passengers Inside, 72-Year-Old Man Passes Away

Car Accident In Tanglin Leads To Death Of 72-Year-Old Director Of Chinese Clan Association

On Tuesday, a car overturned near Tanglin Road, trapping its driver and two passengers. Authorities evacuated all of the victims safely, conveying them to the hospital.

However, one of the passengers, 72-year-old Huang Tie Han, passed away shortly after.

He was the director of Teo Ann Huay Kuan, a Chinese clan association in Singapore.

Car accident in Tanglin leads to 1 death

Shin Min Daily News reports that the incident occurred on 1 Nov at around 7.26pm, along Nassim Road towards Tanglin Road.

86-year-old Huang Xi Hai, who is Teo Ann Huay Kuan chairman and founder of Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh, was transporting Mr Huang Tie Han, 72, and Jing Zhi Long, 75, deputy treasurer of the association, to a hotel along Orchard Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, it was in preparation for an anniversary dinner hosted by the association next Saturday (12 Nov).

At the time of the incident, Mr Tie Han was in the front passenger seat, while Mr Jing was in the back. The vehicle skidded, trapping all three within.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived on the scene, using hydraulic rescue tools to evacuate them. They sent the men to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Both Mr Huang and Mr Jing were conscious on the way there. However, Mr Tie Han slipped into a coma and later passed away at the hospital.

Investigations into accident ongoing

Police confirmed the car may have skidded on its own. Investigations are still ongoing.

The driver’s son, Ming Zhong, told the Chinese daily that his father had recovered and was now under observation in the hospital. He will soon be discharged as well.

He said his father lost control while driving, causing the car to flip over. He added that his father might have hit a tree, resulting in the vehicle overturning. However, authorities have not yet confirmed this statement.

Mr Huang Xi Hai’s niece, who is with her uncle in the hospital, also spoke to Shin Min Daily News.

She stated the car had turned over several times during the accident, finally landing on its back. The vehicle had trapped all three men, causing them to be unable to move.

“I believe it was a passer-by who called the authorities to rescue my uncle and others,” she added.

EDITOR’S NOTE: All names in this article were transliterated from Chinese.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.