Police Arrest 3 Teenagers After Attack On Girl In Buangkok Car Park, Investigations Ongoing

3 Teenagers Arrested After Assault On Girl In Buangkok Multi-Storey Car Park

Last Wednesday (17 Aug), videos of a shocking assault in a multi-storey car park were posted on social media, where they subsequently went viral.

The clips show three female assailants beating up another girl while two boys stand idly by. It’s not clear what happened to provoke the attack.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 9.25pm on Tuesday (16 Aug) and launched an investigation into the matter.

Three teenagers have since been arrested for wrongful confinement. They are under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt as well.

15-year-olds arrested after assault in Buangkok car park

On Thursday (18 Aug), the police confirmed that they have arrested three 15-year-olds for wrongful confinement.

The Penal Code describes wrongful confinement as restraining someone in a way that prevents them from “proceeding beyond certain circumscribing limits”.

This can be seen in the recording, where the trio of assailants corners the victim to attack her.

The teens are also under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

In their statement, the police said that the incident took place at a multi-storey car park in Block 269 Compassvale Link, near Buangkok MRT.

While the victim sustained injuries, she did not need to go to a hospital immediately and sought medical attention later.

According to TODAY, the police declined to provide more details on the identities of the persons involved as investigations are still underway.

All they would reveal is that the individuals “are believed to be known to one another”.

Two boys in red shirts also in video

Besides the three assailants and the victim, footage of the incident also shows two boys in red shirts standing by watching the attack.

One of them is shown attempting to help the victim from time to time. The assault seems to end after he pulls the girl behind him.

Some netizens have recognised the red shirts as uniforms from Jurong Secondary School.

MS News has reached out to Jurong Secondary School for a comment and will update the article accordingly.

