Car plunges into river in M’sia, mother & toddler taken to hospital unconscious

Mother & son in hospital after car plunges into river

On Sunday (7 July), a family of three experienced a harrowing accident when their sedan plunged into a river in Malaysia.

Passers-by swiftly rescued the victims, a couple in their 30s and their three-year-old son.

However, the mother and child lost consciousness and were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, China Press reported.

Mother & son unconscious at the time of rescue

According to Bernama, the near-drowning incident occurred along Jalan Kangar-Alor Setar near Kampung Tok Pulau, Perlis.

A distress call at 3.11pm prompted a swift response from a team at the Simpang Empat fire station, who arrived at the scene within five minutes.

An image of the vehicle, a Proton Pesona, shows it overturned in the water.

The mother and son were unconscious at the time of their rescue and required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Ambulances from the Ministry of Health and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force transported them to the hospital.

Fire Chief I Mohd Zaidi Ma’at, Director of the Perlis Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed that the family was sent to Tuanku Faziah Hospital for treatment.

In a related incident last month, three cross-border workers died when their car fell into a ditch along the Iskandar Highway in Johor Bahru.

Their vehicle lost control on slippery roads, crashing into the roadside before plunging into a 3m-deep ditch.

The trio died on the spot.

Featured image adapted from Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia via Bernama.