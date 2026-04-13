Driver in secondary school zone near Farrer Road drives against flow of traffic to cut queue, blocks oncoming cars

Car with P-plate entering secondary school near Farrer Road drives against traffic flow

An impatient driver was caught on camera driving against the flow of traffic near a secondary school along Farrer Road, in an apparent attempt to bypass a long queue of vehicles.

The errant car held up traffic as it tried to squeeze back into the correct lane.

The incident occurred along Prince Road beside St Margaret’s School (Secondary), and the video was later posted on the SGRV ADMIN page on Facebook.

Car entering secondary school drives against flow of traffic

According to the timestamp in the dashcam footage, the incident occurred on 10 April at 12.08pm.

The camcar drove down Prince Road, which had one lane going each way.

The opposite lane was packed full of cars entering the school.

Meanwhile, the lane the camcar drove on was mostly empty, except for a black car which was heading against the flow of traffic.

The black car’s driver braked to a stop, blocking traffic on that lane and causing the annoyed camcar driver to call them an “idiot”.

White van also on wrong lane squeezes out of way

Over the next 20 seconds, the black car had to wait for a spot to open up on the crowded opposite lane before it could try to get off the lane it was in.

“Act smart, walao eh,” the camcar driver commented.

It took about 20 seconds of extra manoeuvring before the black car’s driver managed to squeeze into the lane entering the school, overtaking numerous other vehicles.

A white van had also tried the same “trick” behind the black car, but it managed to quickly squeeze off the lane.

Netizens call out risky behaviour

The incident drew criticism online, with netizens calling out the driver for the dangerous move.

One outraged netizen asked whose mother or father was behind the wheel of the black car.

They also noted the presence of a triangle P-plate, signifying that the driver was in the first year of their licence.

Another commenter even argued that the camcar driver should have prevented the black car from cutting the queue on the opposite lane.

Also read: Car drives against flow of traffic for 500m in KL, driver gets 3 days’ jail & 5 years’ licence suspension

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.