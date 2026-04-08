Car drives against flow of traffic for 500m in KL, driver gets 3 days jail & 5 years licence suspension

Car drives against flow of traffic for 500 metres

A car was spotted driving against the flow of traffic for 500 metres along Old Klang Road in Kuala Lumpur (KL) on Sunday (5 April) at 9.44am.

In the viral video, the white Proton Saga can be seen travelling at a steady pace, braking now and again.

Several vehicles honked their horns as they attempted to navigate their way around the car.

Driver surrenders to police

Police launched an investigation after they were notified of the incident at 11.38am.

They identified the suspect as 32-year-old Wong Kok Kong.

However, they were unable to find him despite visiting several addresses, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Later that day, at 8.35pm, Mr Wong surrendered himself to the KL Traffic Police Headquarters and was subsequently arrested.

“He claimed that he was on his way to Mid Valley Megamall but drove in the wrong direction because he entered the wrong road,” KL Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Head Zamzuri Isa said.

The official added that the driver was negative for alcohol and drugs, based on breathalyser and urine tests, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Driver fined S$1,900

On 6 April, the defendant pleaded guilty to reckless and dangerous driving at the KL Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to three days in jail, had his driver’s license suspended for five years, and was fined RM6,000 (S$1,900).

The prosecution requested a tougher punishment for the suspect.

However, Mr Wong, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lighter sentence.

He noted that his mental state at the time of the incident was “unstable due to family problems”.

Also read: S’pore-registered car drives against flow of traffic in Johor Checkpoint, officer hits it with traffic cone

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Featured image adapted from M R Ganesh Moorthy on Facebook.