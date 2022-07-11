Car Loses A Tyre On The PIE, Driver Continues Without Stopping

Car Tyre Rolls Away In The Middle Of PIE, OP Tries To Warn Driver But He Doesn’t Respond

Singapore’s expressways are common spots for accidents as many cars there travel at high speed with no traffic lights to stop them.

However, sometimes it may be wiser not to stop no matter what happens, for the safety of yourself and other road users.

The driver of a car that lost its tyre in the middle of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) may have thought so.

That’s why he continued driving on the expressway without stopping.

Lone car tyre seen on the PIE

The lone tyre in the middle of the PIE was recorded in a TikTok video posted on Sunday (10 Jul).

According to the caption, the tyre, which was observably flat, just came off completely from a black car while it was on the expressway.

The OP said she sounded the horn towards the driver, a man, about 15 times.

However, she was uncertain whether he noticed her warning, or that his tyre had even fallen off.

Car keeps driving on PIE without tyre

Indeed, if the driver did notice the loss of his tyre, he decided against stopping for it.

That could be inferred from the fact that he continued driving despite the car clearly hobbled from missing a wheel.

Apparently, he was left with just his rims.

OP decides to play it safe

Netizens asked the OP why she didn’t try to do more to warn the driver, like by overtaking him.

But she made a good point: She’d already driven by his side and waved and honked, and that didn’t seem to work.

If she’d overtaken him, that would just have put herself and her family in the car with her in danger.

Other netizens who identified the car as a Lexus joked that the driver seemingly not noticing his missing tyre attests to the quietness and comfort of the car.

One commenter clearly thought of the viral incident of the woman who blocked an SUV with her body at Tuas Second Link. They quipped that the loose tyre may have belonged to her red car, which was subsequently seen damaged in a carpark.

Both drivers did the right thing

The driver of the black Lexus probably did the right thing by not stopping.

According to online driving school I Drive Safely, hitting the brakes when the tyre detached, assuming he knew about it, could’ve made the car skid and cause an accident.

They actually advise drivers to slow down gradually and get off the road as fast as possible — since this would be difficult on the PIE, it was better to continue on until he could exit safely.

After all, it wasn’t likely he would’ve have retrieved his runaway tyre even if he had stopped.

I Drive Safely also advises drivers to look straight ahead and pay attention to what’s in front, instead of being distracted by the runaway tyre. This could explain why the Lexus driver didn’t turn towards the OP’s car despite her honking.

The OP also did the right thing by not overtaking him: She had to consider the safety of her own car too.

An accident thankfully avoided

A tyre coming loose and rolling around on the PIE could’ve caused a major accident.

Thankfully, this didn’t happen due to some careful drivers and a bit of luck.

Hopefully, the Lexus managed to stop and get a new tyre without too much trouble.

Featured image adapted from @kipsicles on TikTok.