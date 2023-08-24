Bukit Batok Car Wash Staff Allegedly Drives Customer’s Lamborghini Without Licence, Crashes Into Lorry

Car Wash Staff Allegedly Drives Customer’s Vehicle & Crashes Into Another

When car owners bring their vehicles to be washed, they understandably expect their metal carriages to come out looking as good as new.

So imagine how horrified one would be if their ride returned wrecked and damaged instead.

One car owner apparently experienced this exact nightmare when they retrieved their vehicle from a car wash in Bukit Batok. Allegedly, a staff member tried to take the wheel when the owner left it in their care.

To make matters worse, the staff member, who does not even have a driver’s licence, crashed into another vehicle when they took their little joyride.

The owner of the vehicle is now claiming that they are unable to make an insurance claim and that the car wash company has not been responsive.

Bukit Batok car wash staff allegedly crashes customer’s Lamborghini into lorry

An anonymous user submitted surveillance footage and photos of the incident to the SGRV Facebook page on Thursday (24 Aug).

According to the post, the incident happened on Tuesday (22 Aug) at 12.46pm at a car wash in Bukit Batok.

The OP alleged that a staff member of the car wash drove a customer’s Lamborghini when it was there.

Not only did the staff member drive it without permission, they purportedly did not have a driver’s licence and hit another vehicle on the premises.

Front of Lamborghini wrecked by impact

Security cameras caught the incident on tape.

The footage starts with the Lamborghini in the middle of a parking area moments before the crash.

Then, the door on the driver’s side opens and closes before the vehicle abruptly accelerates forward and smashes into the lorry in front of it head-on.

Photographs of the incident show that the lorry remained relatively unscathed.

However, the same can’t be said for the Lamborghini, which sustained major damage in front.

The impact of the collision bent the hood of the Lamborghini to the point where it looked like a crumpled piece of paper.

Staff member involved reportedly arrested, car wash owner unresponsive

In the post, the OP claimed that the staff member was detained for committing a rash act and driving without a licence.

The owner of the Lamborghini was also reportedly unable to make an insurance claim for the damaged vehicle.

Furthermore, the owner of the car wash has allegedly been unresponsive whenever they were contacted regarding compensation.

The OP added that the supervisor was “obviously well aware of their staff driving” other people’s cars without a licence and urged everyone to stay away from this particular car wash.

However, some comments said that the car wash named in the post was incorrect. Thus, it remains unclear whether the company accused in the post is accurate as of this writing.

MS News has reached out to the alleged car wash for comment and will update this article when they get back.

