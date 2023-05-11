6-Year-Old Boy In Langkawi Drives To Toy Store With Younger Brother, Crashes Car

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy In Langkawi Drives 2.5Km In Parents’ Car

As curious young children may sometimes attempt dangerous feats, they should always be supervised lest their ‘grand plans’ turn sour.

Recently, a six-year-old boy in Langkawi, Malaysia, drove his parents’ car with his younger brother in tow without their consent.

They were on the way to a toy store when the boy lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a lamppost.

Langkawi police are now investigating the incident.

6-year-old in Langkawi drives parents’ car with younger brother

On 9 May, a video of a white Toyota Vios being recklessly driven made rounds on social media.

The video shows the car from the back view and captures the haphazard way it was moving on the road.

Although it was moving relatively slowly, the car veered from left to right — as though the driver had little control of the vehicle.

A subsequent clip then showed that the car had crashed into a lamp post off the side of the road.

While car crashes are not particularly uncommon, what surprised passersby was the identity of the driver responsible for the reckless driving — a six-year-old boy.

According to SAYS, a man even asked “Where is the driver?” in utter disbelief upon seeing the two boys in the car.

The older boy allegedly responded, “We are going to the shop. Mama is at home.”

His three-year-old younger brother then added, “We want to buy a black car.”

It is thus speculated that the pair were trying to drive to a toy store to buy a toy car.

The two allegedly snuck out from their family home in Kampung Padang Mengkuang at about 11pm, without their parents’ knowledge.

Their mother was reortedly in the bathroom, while their father was asleep at the time.

Langkawi police investigating the case

According to Bernama, Langkawi police confirmed in a statement that they received a call from the public at 11.15pm regarding the incident.

Investigations found that the boys managed to travel a 2.5km distance in their parents’ car.

However, it’s unclear how the boy learned to drive, or if he even knew how to drive at all.

New Straits Times reported that one of the boys was stepping on the accelerator while the other handled the steering wheel.

Nevertheless, their joyride ended when they crashed into a lamp post along Jalan Bukit Tangga, Langkawi.

The impact from the accident left the car’s bonnet crushed.

Siblings escaped from accident with minor injuries

Thankfully, the siblings were largely unscathed.

The six-year-old sustained minor injuries to his chin from the impact, while his three-year-old brother was unharmed.

Kudos to the passersby who stopped to care for the children.

Hopefully, they’ve been reunited with their parents or caretakers and are not too adversely affected by the incident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mahadzir.ibrahim on TikTok and SAYS.