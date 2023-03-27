Car Knocks Down Woman While She Crosses Taman Jurong Road Junction, Investigations Ongoing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Collides Into Woman As She Crosses Junction In Taman Jurong

On Friday (24 Mar) morning, a car knocked down a woman in Taman Jurong while she was crossing a junction at Tah Ching Road and Yuan Ching Road.

The vehicle had made a discretionary right turn, following closely behind another bus that narrowly avoided hitting her as well.

Police confirmed that the victim was conveyed to the hospital and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Car knocks down woman in Taman Jurong

A netizen posted footage of the accident to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, which occurred at the junction of Tah Ching Road and Yuan Ching Road, at around 7.29am in the morning.

In the video, two pedestrians cross the street while the green man flashes in the traffic lights.

A bus makes a discretionary right turn, nearly colliding with them.

The car follows the bus soon after, making the same turn.

Unfortunately, it is unable to avoid hitting one of the pedestrians, crashing into her and sending her flying.

She gets up a short while later, while clutching her left leg.

Investigations into accident ongoing

The Straits Times (ST) reported that police confirmed an accident occurred in the area on 24 Mar.

They received an alert about the incident at around 7.30am in the morning. It involved a car and a pedestrian at the junction located at Yuan Ching Road and Tah Ching Road.

Authorities then transported the woman to the hospital, who was conscious.

Police added that they are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.