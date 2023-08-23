3 Individuals In M’sia Allegedly Drag Partially-Clothed Couple Out Of Car & Carjack Them

Men Carjack Couple In M’sia & Throw Their Clothes Out

It is probably not a safe idea to be parked in a car in the middle of the night, as a couple in Malaysia found out when they became victims of a carjack.

In a video shared by China Press, three men approached a white car, dragged two people out from the vehicle, and threw the apparently-naked pair’s clothes out before driving off.

The couple was then left bewildered and car-less.

Apparently, the incident took place in Parit Buntar in Perak, but this is currently unconfirmed.

3 men carjack couple and throw their clothes out

The video was shared by China Press on Tuesday (22 Aug).

In the video, two men are seen approaching a white car parked by the side of the road.

A third man then runs after the other two and together, the three forcibly open the car doors.

After several seconds, the men are somehow able to open all the doors.

They then drag two people, a man and woman, out of the car’s back seat before throwing their clothes out. Both the man and woman appear to be partially clothed.

The perpetrators enter the car and drive it away, leaving the couple stranded.

With no way of catching up to the perpetrators and the car on foot, they gather up their clothes and begin putting them on before the video ends.

It’s unclear what happened to them next.

Location and date of video unclear

The location, date, and time of the video remain unclear.

There is speculation online that the incident took place in the town of Parit Buntar in Perak, but this hasn’t been confirmed by police.

Others state that the incident may have taken place in Taiping, also in Perak, but that’s unverified as well.

Either way, we hope the couple is safe and that they may retrieve their car.

At least they weren’t left stranded without their clothes — that might have been doubly embarrassing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.