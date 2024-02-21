Man in M’sia orders S$1.4K cash bouquet for wife, she finds only S$340 worth of money

Woman in Malaysia receives only S$340 from S$1,400 cash bouquet that husband ordered

Cash bouquets have become an increasingly popular gift over the past few years, with florists perfecting the art of arranging varying sums of cold, hard cash into blooming florals.

While this sort of gift usually brings a smile to the recipient’s face, it did just the opposite for one couple from Malaysia.

After the man ordered a S$1,400 cash bouquet for his wife, they later discovered that the bouquet contained less than S$400.

The woman has since accused the florist of shortchanging them and posted about their experience online in hopes of warding off future customers.

Couple realises they fell for scam after 2nd cash bouquet never came

On Monday (19 Feb), Facebook user Sasa Low shared that her husband had bought her a cash bouquet that was supposed to contain RM5,000 (S$1,400) back in June 2022.

The post appears to have been deleted since then.

According to Sin Chew Daily, she did not take apart the banknotes and kept the cash bouquet as it was at the time.

A year later, Ms Low’s husband ordered another bouquet from the same florist, with the amount now increased to RM8,000 (S$2,240).

Alarm bells started going off when the cash bouquet never came.

That was when the couple realised they might have fallen for a scam.

However, Ms Low said that they decided not to pursue the matter further after the florist’s family refunded them the money.

Florist allegedly got away with over S$1,000 for first cash bouquet

Following the misfortune with the second cash bouquet, Ms Low said that she decided to take the first one apart.

To her shock, she allegedly found only RM1,200 (S$340) worth of banknotes inside.

In other words, the florist had gotten away with RM3,800 (S$1,060).

This was on top of the RM350 (S$100) that her husband had paid to the florist for the arrangement service, according to a screenshot of a conversation between the two.

In addition to that, Ms Low attached photos of the alleged florist’s Facebook profile, proof of payment, and the banknotes retrieved from the bouquet.

Later, a commenter appeared to have doxxed the florist by sharing a screenshot of her contact.

However, it is unclear if it was the florist’s actual phone number.

Woman shared story in hopes of alerting others to potential scam

To end the post, Ms Low said that she has accepted she won’t get the money back despite making the matter public.

Nonetheless, she hopes that her post can alert future customers and keep them from falling for the same scam.

On top of that, she advised everyone to remember the florist’s face and to never buy anything from her.

Prior to its deletion, the post had garnered significant traction online with more than 400 reactions and 278 shares.

Featured image adapted from Sasa Low on Facebook.