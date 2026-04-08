Injured cat dies after being found near Canberra block, suspected to have fallen from window

Cat was bleeding from mouth & nose when found near Canberra block

A cat has died after being found severely injured and bleeding near a block in Canberra estate, with a netizen suspecting that he had fallen from a window.

According to a post in Singapore Cat Lovers Group on Facebook, the male cat was found bleeding from his mouth near Block 104C Canberra Street.

Cat found bleeding & unable to move near Canberra block

Speaking to MS News, Ms Shikin Kapany, 38, said the cat was found at about 10.20am on 30 March.

Ms Shikin, who works at a food stall in Kaki Bukit with her husband and mother-in-law, was alerted to the cat by another passer-by named Nura and her husband.

“Blood was coming out from his mouth and nose, and he wasn’t able to move when cars were passing through,” she added.

Owner could not be traced

In Ms Shikin’s viral Facebook post, she said veterinarians were trying to save the cat, which had been taken to VetMedic Animal Clinic & Surgery located in nearby Jalan Malu-malu.

She urged the cat’s owner to come forward by getting in touch with her via Facebook or phone, writing: “Please own up and be responsible.”

They could not identify the owner as the cat’s microchip was not registered, she added.

She told MS News that the National Parks Board (NParks) could not trace the owner either, as its information had not been updated.

Signs point to possible fall from height

Based on her observations, Ms Shikin suspected the cat may have fallen from one of the units in the block.

“Some units’ windows weren’t meshed, some cat furs were found on the grass and dried leaves were found on the cat’s body,” she said.

This led her to believe the fall was likely accidental — but preventable.

Cat succumbs to injuries

Despite efforts to save it, the cat did not survive.

At 9.18pm that same day, Ms Shikin updated netizens that the cat had succumbed to his injuries.

After the post was shared widely, the cat’s owner eventually surfaced.

Ms Shikin said he messaged her at about 3.42pm on 31 March, saying he had reached out to NParks and arranged for the cremation.

However, the vet’s bill remained unpaid, she told MS News, adding:

As of now, I’m still waiting for his reply about the bill.

‘I realised the owners are irresponsible’

The incident has left Ms Shikin deeply frustrated, especially after reading the responses to the initial post.

“Upon reading through all the replies and comments in the post, I realised the owners are irresponsible and stubborn,” she said, adding that one commenter claimed it was not the first time the cat had gone missing.

She also shared a post by the owner about his missing cat.

She urged pet owners to take greater precautions, especially in high-rise homes.

If the cat owner has financial problems and cannot mesh their windows and gate, they should ensure all their doors and windows are closed before going out, she said.

“If (the) owners are at home, (they should) ensure the kitchen window and door are closed,” she added.

Despite the sad ending, Ms Shikin expressed gratitude towards Nura and her husband, who stepped in to help the injured animal.

“I’m thankful to Nura and her husband for reaching out to help the helpless injured cat and keep me updated up until now,” she said.

MS News has reached out to the cat’s owner for comment.

Also read: Small dog left with wounds requiring stitches after attack by unleashed dog in Punggol

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Cat Lovers Group on Facebook.