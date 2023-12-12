Chonky Cat In China Braves Cold Winter To Get Noodles From Nearby Shop Twice Daily

Cat In China Gets Noodles From Nearby Shop Every Day

Few things in life can beat getting some noodles on a cold day. Evidently, a cat in China agreed, as he heads to a noodle shop twice a day for some.

The chonky cat named Popsicle gets takeaway noodles daily from a shop owner who seems more than happy to oblige.

Holding the noodles in his mouth, he returns home to eat them with his kibbles.

Not even the chill of winter can dissuade Popsicle from his routine noodle run.

Cat in China gets noodles daily

Perhaps like his namesake, a cat by the name of Popsicle in China has melted countless hearts worldwide with his adorable routine, which his owner shares on Douyin.

And much like many of us on our breakfast or lunch runs, Popsicle crosses the road near his home every day to get to a noodle restaurant.

The famished feline leaps across potholes on his very own quest: to get some noodles to eat.

As it turns out, Popsicle simply can’t resist the delicious food and insists on ‘ordering’ some takeaway each time.

The noodle shop’s owner happily obliges, freely giving the kitty a few strands to hold in his mouth.

With his ‘takeout’ dangling loosely from his mouth, Popsicle then triumphantly heads home, pattering on his tiny paws.

Brings noodles home in his mouth

Even without his owner following, Popsicle is able to make the trip across the road by himself. He sure is one independent kitty.

His owner even frequently sees him trotting back across the road on his stubby little legs.

Even the frozen chill of winter can’t deter the cat from his noodle run. Popsicle, perhaps true to his name, pays the snow and frost on the road no mind.

He even braves the cold and the bumpy road for a single noodle strand.

It’s unclear if he dropped the rest on the way or if he decided to scarf some down on the trip home.

Either way, upon returning home, Popsicle drops the noodle into his bowl of kibbles and enjoys his ‘balanced’ meal.

Goes on a noodle run twice a day

A news report by 荔枝新闻 featured the free-spirited feline’s owner saying Popsicle makes the trek twice a day.

The cute kitty’s interesting actions have gone viral, with many praising the shop owner for readily feeding him too.

We hope he stays safe on the road though.

