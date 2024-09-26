Cat in Thailand goes exploring despite being leashed to chair

Cat in Thailand drags chair it’s leashed to along to go exploring

A locally renowned cat in Thailand went viral earlier this month when it dragged a chair it was leashed to when it tried to go exploring.

The scene was captured by TikTok user @fibill90 on 13 Sept, and has amassed over 1.3 million views.

This cat cannot be leashed

Cats are well-known to be free-spirited animals, but this now-viral feline from Huai Khwang took it up a notch. Despite its owner leashing the cat to a small plastic chair, the feline would simply drag it along to go exploring.

In the clip, the cat dragged the chair along the sidewalk. Despite the odd sight, passersby barely acknowledged the cat as if that was something completely routine.

The second half of the clip even shows the cat returning to its home, even running at one point despite the weight it was dragging along.

According to multiple comments, the cat is a bit of a local celebrity in the Huai Khwang Market. Ironically, the cute feline belongs to a seafood vendor. But other vendors also help take care of the little fur ball.

Netizens fall in love with free-spirited cat

The cat briefly became the talk of the town, with many fascinated locals visiting the market just to see the chair-dragging feline. It even spawned its own hashtag on TikTok #แมวห้วยขวาง, which literally means “Huai Khwang cat”.

In a clip of an uncle retrieving the cat, one netizen jokingly remarked that they were concerned the cat would end up overpowering the elderly man.

Another chimed in that the uncle was there to retrieve the chair, rather than the cat.

One even remarked that the chair needed rescuing.

What’s clear is the cat is cared for by many people at the market. And with its owner being a seafood vendor, it’s surely eating well.

Featured image adapted from @fibill90 on TikTok and @komsanss on TikTok.